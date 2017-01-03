‘Bright Lights’: See Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Before Their Deaths — Watch Trailer

Image Courtesy of HBO

The heartbreaking first trailer for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ documentary, ‘Bright Lights,’ has been released just days following their tragic deaths. Click to WATCH.

The trailer shows the wonderful Carrie Fisher walking from her end of a ginormous estate to see her mother, Debbie Reynolds who she begins to tease for playing with an old cellphone, immediately establishing their adorable banter. Carrie goes on to talk about starting up filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens and her mother preparing to accept her SAG Life Achievement Award.

Debbie’s son, Todd Fisher, chimes in to talk about how his family truly is Hollywood royalty, with his famous father, Eddie Fisher, being a world class dancer. They touch on very personal matters, like Carrie’s manic depressive disorder, and Debbie’s focus on youth. But Carrie breaks our hearts when she says her mother is her best friend, and Debbie gushes over how she shares everything with our daughter. We just want to melt.

In the wake of Carrie and Debbie’s deaths just one day apart, the documentary was moved up and will premiere on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO. The documentary follows the intimate relationship between the iconic mother and daughter.

At the time when the documentary was filmed, Debbie was still performing in Las Vegas, but it was taking a toll on the 83-year-old. Carrie and Debbie were living next door in the same Beverly Hills compound. The documentary will also feature vintage family films.

Carrie died on Dec. 27 in Los Angeles after suffering a heart attack on her way back from London. The Star Wars legend was just 60 years old when she died. One day after Carrie’s death, Debbie tragically passed away due to a suspected stroke. Debbie was devastated by Carrie’s death, and her final words before dying were, “I want to be Carrie.”

The loss of both Carrie and Debbie is still absolutely heartbreaking, but their legacies will live on forever. They were such bright lights in Hollywood.

