Another ‘Teen Mom’ star is expecting a bundle of joy this year! Briana DeJesus, who starred in ‘Teen Mom 3,’ announced her 2nd pregnancy on Jan. 2, and we are SO thrilled for the former reality star and her 1st child, Nova. After all, now little Nova is going to be a big sister! Find out Bri’s due date here.

Briana DeJesus, 22, is becoming a two-time mom later this year! Announcing the exciting news via Instagram and Twitter on Jan. 2, the Teen Mom 3 alum also revealed that her newest bundle of joy is expected to arrive in July. We can only imagine how psyched her daughter Nova Star, 5, must be about becoming an older sis! “Looks like Nova won’t be an only child anymore. Super excited for July ❤,” Briana wrote on social media.

Along with the sweet message, the expectant mom — who’s already 13 weeks along — posted a sonogram of her little one, and apparently while she has yet to find out the baby’s sex, she’s reportedly hoping for a boy. The single mom welcomed Nova back in 2011 with her now-ex boyfriend Devoin Austin. The father of her second child has not been revealed.

This isn’t the first time Bri has made headlines recently however. Just last year, the former reality star underwent a major “mommy makeover,” which involved her going under the knife. Briana ended up receiving butt implants, breast implants, and had a labiaplasty.

Briana isn’t the only Teen Mom who’s currently pregnant though. Her exciting news comes after former Teen Mom 3 costar Katie Yeager announced her second pregnancy in September. Teen Mom 3 was cancelled in 2013 after just one season. But in addition to Katie, fellow MTV stars Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Ashley Salazar are also expecting babies in 2017 — SO sweet! Congrats again, Bri!

