Boy, 2, Rescues Twin Brother From Under Fallen Dresser After Bedroom Accident: Watch

Talk about a close call! Two-year-old Bowdy Shoff heroically pushed a dresser off his twin brother Brock in a harrowing moment that a family surveillance camera caught on tape! Watch the incredible footage here and see how little Bowdy was able to save his brother from being crushed by the fallen furniture.

There’s no question Brock Shoff, 2, owes his twin brother Bowdy BIG time! After all, the little ones were playing in their bedroom in Orem, Utah, when their dresser fell on Brock — and a family video surveillance camera captured not only the horrifying moment on tape, but also how Bowdy was able to rescue his crying brother from the accident!

The footage shows Bowdy, who attempted to free his sibling for about two minutes, eventually succeed in moving the dresser off a crying Brock — and the moment is super touching! The boys’ parents ended up posting the vid on social media as a way to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this,” the boys’ father, Ricky Shoff, wrote on Facebook while sharing the emotional video. “But I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share.”

The accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, Ricky and the boys’ mother, Kayli, revealed to CNN. “We didn’t hear anything, we normally hear them throwing their toys, they are super mischievous,” Ricky explained. But while some have criticized the video’s events, saying the incident could have been prevented, Ricky and Kayli said they believe it could have happened to anyone.

“A lot of parents have probably made the same mistake that we made, (they) don’t have their furniture secure or bolted to a wall,” Ricky told the media outlet. “Our house is very childproof, we are really cautious about all this stuff — so it never really crossed out minds that something like this could happen.”

After Kayli checked the boys’ room surveillance footage later on in the day, she saw that their dresser was on the floor. Luckily though, neither boy had a “scratch!” “It’s kind of a miracle, it’s something really special, to see how Bowdy helped Brock,” Ricky added. And we totally agree — what a special bond these twins have!

