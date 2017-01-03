Hillary & Bill Clinton: Going To Donald Trump’s Inauguration Despite Bruising Campaign

REX/Shutterstock

Hillary Clinton is letting bygones be bygones, as she and Bill Clinton prepare to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. Fans of the former first lady and Democratic presidential candidate are going crazy over her attendance. Check out their reactions here.

Hillary Clinton, 69, is proving to be a very gracious loser after accepting an invitation to 70-year-old President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration at the Capitol on Jan. 20. While it is customary for former presidents, and their spouses, to attend the inauguration of the next president, it wasn’t clear whether the Clintons would be coming to this particular one, seeing as how things went down between Donald and Hillary during the campaign.

But, with Hillary’s loss back in November behind us, it seems as though she is continuing to accept her defeat with dignity and show support for the country by reporting on Jan. 3 that she has agreed to attend the inauguration. Many Hillary fans took to Twitter that day to show their support for her decision, even though they cracked a joke or two.

“If @hillaryclinton must attend the inauguration, I recommend she wear a big, warm Russian hat and swig from a bottle of Stolichnaya,” one Twitter user wrote, clearly referencing Donald’s association with Russia. “The fact Hillary Clinton will attend Trump’s inauguration is extraordinary guts. That woman is as tough as human beings get,” another fan tweeted. “Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend the inauguration. If roles were reversed, Trump would be live-hate-tweeting from Mar-a-lago,” one follower wrote, poking fun at Donald’s habit of taking to Twitter to share his many opinions.

If @hillaryclinton must attend the inauguration, I recommend she wear a big, warm Russian hat and swig from a bottle of Stolichnaya — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) January 3, 2017

The fact Hillary Clinton will attend Trump's inauguration is extraordinary guts. That woman is as tough as human beings get. — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) January 3, 2017

Bill and Hillary Clinton will attend the inauguration. If roles were reversed, Trump would be live-hate-tweeting from Mar-a-lago. — #ImStillWithHer (@StillWithHer) January 3, 2017

People close to @HillaryClinton and @billclinton say they are coming to Trump Inaugural out of respect for the peaceful transfer of power — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) January 3, 2017

Both classy and democracy at its best: President and Hillary Clinton & President HW and Laura Bush will attend the Trump Inauguration — Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) January 3, 2017

It is so great to know that not only is Hillary showing respect and grace by attending the president-elect’s inauguration, but that her many fans are applauding her decision to do so. And even if it is a hard day for Hillary, we know that she will take it in stride.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Hillary and Bill going to Donald’s inauguration? Do you think it will be super awkward or will everyone handle it with grace? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.