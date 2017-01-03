Best Dressed At Palm Springs International Film Festival — Natalie Portman & More

REXShutterstock

We may be well into winter, but the dresses on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival were definitely giving us warmer weather vibes. From sheer paneling to whimsical pastel and floral prints, see all of the best dressed celebrities right here!

Ahead of the major award ceremonies like the Golden Globes and Oscars, the season’s most talked about actresses like Natalie Portman and Amy Adams walked the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 2.

Keeping Natalie’s baby bump well under wraps, stylist Kate Young dressed the Jackie actress in a floor-length navy blue gown by Dior. Featuring sheer paneling at the neckline and sleeves, Natalie pulled her hair in a low knot to show off her sapphire Tiffany & Co. earrings.

Pairing shades of ivory with pops of black piping, singer Janelle Monae opted for a summery dress with her Jenny Packham gown. Pairing the look with a bright red lip, Janelle matched the subtle gold piping on the gown by adding gold wire throughout her top knot.

Leading the floral print pack was Golden Globe-nominated actress Ruth Negga. The Loving star and her stylist Karla Welch chose a completely sheer gown from the Valentino S/S ’17 Collection, which featured a plunging neckline and embellished detailing that made Ruth one-to-watch this award show season.

Wearing a more traditional floral print dress, Amy Adams wore the Alutzarra Portia Gown, which was a fitted, floor-length number that she paired with Old Hollywood waves and barely-there makeup.

Then, there was Nicole Kidman, whose Dior number couldn’t have been more different from Natalie’s. The actress wore a soft nude organza gown from the fashion house’s Spring ’17 Collection, which featured printed and beaded detailing.

