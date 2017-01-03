Bella Hadid Stuns In Feminine Fendi Campaign Shot By Karl Lagerfeld

Courtesy of KARL LAGERFELD/Fendi

Bella Hadid was on top of the world in 2016 and the in-demand model doesn’t show any signs of slowing down! In fact, she’s kicking off the new year with a high-fashion campaign shot by Karl Lagerfeld himself — and you can see it right here! Do you love her latest shoot?

Bella Hadid, 20, is unstoppable! The major model looks amazing in the Fendi Spring/Summer 2017 campaign, which she proudly shared on Instagram on Jan. 2, with a super sweet caption. We’re used to seeing Bella smolder in a slew of looks, both on the runway and the sidewalk, but for her latest shoot she takes on a role that’s more sweet and chic, all while rocking a gold brocade dress, printed socks, and oversized sunglasses — she looks amazing as she leans against the muted, printed wallpaper as she gingerly holds a purse and wears her hair half-back, adding to the feminine vibe of the campaign.



Seeing Bella star in the campaign comes as no surprise, especially since she opened the Italian fashion house’s Spring 2017 runway show during Milan Fashion Week. We can’t wait to see what other major campaigns the model pops up in — especially since 2017 just started. From the Cannes Film Festival to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and a slew of runways around the world, Bella totally dominated 2016 with one amazing fashion moment after another — and she’s totally going to do the same this year.

She shared the image of her brand new campaign with the caption: “@fendi s/s 17 campaign shot by the one and only @karllagerfeld ! what a dream come true to start off the new year ! thank you @chaos @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis and Karl I love you so much🦋🙏🏼💙”

What do you think of Bella’s new campaign for Fendi? Are you totally loving the shoot? Check it out above and let us know!

