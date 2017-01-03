It’s the Sharpay and Gabriella duet we always dreamed of! Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens never sang together in ‘High School Musical,’ but they made up for it on Dec. 3 with a killer cover of ‘Exes & Ohs.’ Check it out, here!

Had so much fun singing Ex's & Oh's with my BFF @ashleytisdale 🎤 Check out her YouTube channel for the video 😘 A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Ashley revealed the insane collaboration on her YouTube channel on Dec. 3, and the second it began we KNEW we would soon be obsessed. “I read all your comments and you guys wanted one very special guest,” said Ashley at the beginning of one of her Music Sessions videos. “So I brought her in. My best friend, Vanessa Hudgens!” Yay!

“This is actually our first duet together,” Ashley continued. “We did not have a song in High School Musical just the two of us, we always wanted one too, so now we’re here!” And we, as old school HSM fans, couldn’t be more thrilled! The girls looked amazing while harmonizing beautifully. You just have to listen for yourself to understand how amazing these ladies are!

We’re quickly becoming obsessed with Ashley’s Music Sessions videos. In Oct. she caught our attention by teaming up with her husband Christopher French to sing a cover of Paramore’s “Still Into You.” The duet was stunning, romantic and so so sweet, and with that on top of Vanessa’s appearance, we think we need to keep a close eye on Ashley’s YouTube channel!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Ashley and Vanessa’s duet? Was it everything you hoped it would be? Let us know!