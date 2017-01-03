Splash

Back from vacay! Angelina Jolie and her six kids arrived back in Los Angeles after their holiday getaway to Colorado. We have the pic, and all the details, here.

From snow to sun! Angelina Jolie and her six kids arrived back in Los Angeles on Jan. 3 after spending the New Year’s holiday on a ski vacation in Colorado. As you can see in the pic, they look so happy and relaxed, and we can’t think of a better way to ring in the new year than by going back home to the LA sun.

As we previously told you, the Oscar-winning actress and her six kids spent the holidays taking a secret ski trip in Colorado. They arrived there prior to Christmas, as they were spotted doing some holiday shopping side a toy store, according to reports. SO cute! Still, there was noticeably one person missing from the holiday fun — dad Brad Pitt. Amidst their divorce, it wasn’t worked out in their visitation plan for him to accompany the rest of the family on the trip. SO sad, since we’re sure that the ex-couple’s kids would have loved for their dad to be there with them.

Fortunately, Brad DID get to see his kids on Christmas, as we reported. Still, Brad had to be monitored by a supervisor, but he did give his kids sweet gifts — though the chances of a reconciliation between him and Angie are not going to happen. “Angelina is still in war-mode over custody and their divorce, so the last thing she wants is to see Brad or get into any face-to-face confrontation with her ex,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in Dec.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Angie being back in LA with her kids? Let us know.

