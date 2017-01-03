Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Split: She’s ‘Heartbroken’ After Nasty Breakup

Courtesy of Instagram

Poor Amanda Stanton. The former ‘Bachelor’ contestant is devastated over her split with Josh Murray. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that she is ‘scarred’ from the whole ordeal. It turns out that Josh did some pretty ‘horrible’ things during their relationship. Get the sad details.

Just when she thought Paradise led her to lifelong happiness, Amanda Stanton, 26, was sadly mistaken. After she confirmed her split with Josh Murray, 32, Jan. 2, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that Amanda is crushed over the awful breakup. “Amanda had high hopes and dreams for her relationship with Josh,” a source close to her told us. “She really thought Josh was going to be a great step-dad, but now she is heartbroken and worried about how her kids will handle the split. Amanda is scarred from the whole relationship.” This is so sad.

Although Amanda has admitted that she and Josh just couldn’t make it work in the end, there’s more to the story. “Amanda has been venting about Josh, and some of the things he did during their relationship are pretty horrible,” the source revealed, adding that “Josh has done some awful things to Amanda.” Omg.

We had a bit of deja vu when we heard that “Amanda feels like he can be a really mean guy.” Do you guys feel it too? If not, this should help — “The things Amanda could share would make Andi‘s [Dorfman, 29] book look tame,” the source said. What! So, does this mean all of the things Andi wrote in her book, claiming Josh was an “emotional abuser” and that he would get angry very fast, among other things, could be true? Who knows, but there seems to be some sort of pattern here…

All in all, “If the stories and the facts about their split blow up, it could make Josh out to be a monster,” the source said. Hmm… could Amanda be the next Bachelor alum to release a tell-all? Well, before you go jumping to conclusions, we’re pretty sure she’s too busy with her children — Charlie and Kinsley — and her successful blog, to be penning a revealing tell-all about her past. But, that would be epic.

We learned these sad details inside Josh and Amanda’s tumultuous relationship just one day after she confirmed their split at a premiere party for Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, Jan. 2. Amanda admitted that the breakup was “sad” and that it’s been “hard.” When it came down to it, “we’re just very different people and things just didn’t work out,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I just think there are some things in a relationship you can work on… But then there’s also things that you just can’t work on and things that you just know aren’t going to work out in the long run,” she continued. Ugh.

Josh and Amanda’s split came after there was major speculation that their relationship was on the rocks since Dec. 2016. The two became engaged when Josh popped the question on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise in 2016. Shortly after, he moved to California to live with Amanda and her two children. However, Josh has since moved back to his native, Atlanta since the split. It’s always sad when we have to say goodbye to one of our favorite BIP couples.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Amanda and Josh will ever get back together? Tell us below!

