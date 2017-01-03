Amanda Stanton Confirms Josh Murray Split: Admits She’s Devastated — It’s Been ‘Hard’

Courtesy of Instagram

And there you have it folks. Amanda Stanton finally admitted that her relationship with Josh Murray is over, Jan. 2, and the details are painfully sad. The former ‘Bachelor’ contestant revealed how emotional the split has been, and you should probably grab a tissue for this one.

Bachelor In Paradise doesn’t always have a happy ending, and Amanda Stanton, 26, and Josh Murray, 32, are cold, hard proof of that. The couple, who seemed to be the most promising out of the season 3 bunch, is officially over and Amanda didn’t hold back when she revealed all of the devastating details. “We did break up. It’s sad,” she told Entertainment Tonight, Jan. 2, at a charity premiere party for Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. The stunning blonde said they ended things just before the holidays, although she and Josh were spotted in his Atlanta hometown right after Christmas, according to multiple reports.

As for the reason Amanda and Josh split? — “At the end of the day, we’re just very different people and things just didn’t work out,” she said, adding that the real reason they split was over “just normal relationship things.”

Amanda also admitted that she and Josh just couldn’t make it work in the end. “I just think there are some things in a relationship you can work on, you know, nobody is perfect,” she said, adding, “But then there’s also things that you just can’t work on and things that you just know aren’t going to work out in the long run.” Wow.

Although the split speculation has been surrounding Amanda and Josh for quite some time, they’ve remained tight-lipped about the breakup rumors, until now. But, Amanda explained why it took them so long to finally admit that they didn’t work out. “It’s been kind of a weird situation because we broke up and we didn’t release a statement, obviously, so I think people have been kind of going crazy wondering if we’re together or if we’re not and we’re not,” she told Us Weekly, at the same Bachelor premiere party Jan. 2.

Amanda admitted that she wasn’t trying to “hide” anything, but it was simply the timing that she was unsure of. However, now that everything is out in the open, “I think it’s good to kind of set the record straight,” she said, adding, “Hopefully everyone can know the truth now.” And, sadly we do.

Split rumors between the two began circulating at the beginning of Dec. when a friend of Amanda’s reportedly told Us that she and Josh “broke up.” Since then, Amanda’s posted cryptic tweets and Instagram photos without Josh, leading people to believe the split was for real. The final red flag was when the two allegedly got into a nasty fight at LA’s Jingle Ball in Dec. 2016, according to TMZ. So sad.

Josh, who first tried to find love on Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette, proposed to Amanda on the third season of Bachelor In Paradise. Not long after, he packed up his things and moved to California to be with her and her two children, Charlie and Kinsley, (pictured above).

