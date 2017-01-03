Adam Jones Arrested: Bengals Star ‘Vehemently Denies’ Misdeameanor & Felony Charges

REX/Shutterstock

Cincinnati Bengals star Adam Jones is firing back after being charged with three misdemeanors and a felony. The cornerback ‘vehemently denied’ the allegations leading to his arrest during his court appearance on January 3. Click through to find out why he was arrested.

Adam Jones, 33, was arrested early in the morning of Tuesday, January 3 in Hamilton County, Ohio for a litany of charges, which he “vehemently denies”. The Bengals cornerback was accused of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business misdemeanors in the Central Business District. Police claim that Adam allegedly assaulted a man by “pushing and poking” him in the eye. He then allegedly refused to stop when police ordered him to do so, and pulled away from the officers. Police claim that he resisted getting in the cop car by kicking and head-butting. Yikes.

Later in the morning, he was charged with the felony for alleged harassment of a member of the medical staff in the justice center with a bodily substance. That felony charge came after the NFL player allegedly spit on a nurse in the jail.

Adam, through his attorney, said he “vehemently denies” the charges during his arraignment later in the morning of January 3. A judge set his bond at $37,500. This is far from his first encounter with the law. Adam was charged with assault outside of a downtown bar in Hamilton County in 2013, but was found not guilty. In a separate incident, he was charged with disorderly conduct.

Judge sets $37,500 in bonds for Adam Jones. Felony charges involve spitting on jail nurse and deputy, documents say pic.twitter.com/Bjq7IVbycT — Kevin Grasha (@kgrasha) January 3, 2017

Adam was also charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in 2011. He pled guilty to disorderly charge and placed on probation, but the resisting arrest charge was dismissed. It’s unclear when his next court date for his current misdemeanor and felony charges is set.

