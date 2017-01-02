Zendaya Rocks Plunging Silk Dress & Wet Hairstyle On The Cover Of ‘Allure’

Courtesy of Jason Kibbler/Allure Magazine

Zendaya continues her reign as a style star on the January cover of ‘Allure’ magazine in our favorite high-fashion look from the star yet. Wearing a yellow dress by Dior, which featured a plunging neckline, Zendaya paired the colorful look with a bold lip and wet hairstyle. Click ahead for all the details on her latest cover!

Between her own clothing and shoe line (Daya by Zendaya) and campaign with Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, it’s no surprise that Zendaya has become one of our favorite celebrities to watch on the red carpet. At just 20-years-old, the actress and singer has mastered the ability to mix classic cuts and styles with edgier, of-the-moment looks.

For her January cover and photo shoot with Allure magazine, Zendaya did just that, posing on the cover in a yellow silk and satin dress by Dior, which featured a button front neckline. Inside the magazine, she models cut out dresses and two-piece looks, all mixing bright colors for a bold look.

“We don’t do pretty. Pretty is boring,” Zendaya told the magazine of her and her stylist Law Roach‘s approach to dressing for red carpet events. “When young women see me go out, with an entire world to criticize what I put on, and do whatever the hell I want? It’s empowering [for them],” she went on to say. “It’s not just about clothes. It’s never been just about clothes,” she explained of her style choices. “We do what we want.”

To complete her cover look, Zendaya rocked a wet finish hairstyle by Kim Kimble that was parted to the side and brushed back off of her face. For her makeup, Frankie Boyd focused on clean skin and perfectly groomed brows, adding a pop of color with a fuchsia lip like CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick in Spellbound.

