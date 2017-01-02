‘The Bachelor’: A Quick Refresher Of Nick Viall’s Controversial History On The Franchise

Image Courtesy of ABC

Nick Viall’s about to embark on a journey of his own to find love — but it hasn’t been easy! Before he was ‘The Bachelor,’ Nick searched for love on two seasons of ‘The Bachelorette’ and on ‘Bachelor in Paradise!’

You know that Nick Viall is a household name by now, but do you remember how he went from villain to fan favorite? Not to worry, that’s what we’re here for.

The Bachelorette

We first met Nick, then 33, when he joined Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelorette. She definitely favored him through the season, even though the guys pretty much hated him — he was cocky, he chased Andi around to get a ton of one-on-one time, and yes, even snuck into her room. He was painted as the villain, and made it to the final two; ultimately, Andi chose Josh Murray over him, leaving him dumbfounded. His villain title was reinforced on After the Final Rose when he told the whole world that he and Andi slept together in the overnight suite. However, he really was just in love with her and heartbroken.

The Bachelorette, part two

And then came Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s season. Nick came in half way through, and once again, rubbed all the guys’ wrong. Not only did he come in late, but he then slept with her — something she decided to tell all the guys. Needless to say, we were hoping this one would work; but it failed, again, and she chose Shawn Booth over him.

Bachelor in Paradise

So this time, Nick headed to Paradise with hopes that third time would be the charm. He fell for Jen Saviano, who was really into him. The pair made it to the end, and he picked out a ring for the third time. And no, he didn’t get dumped — he dumped her. He told her he just felt that saying goodbye was the right thing to do.

And now we know why — he’s the bachelor! HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see Nick as The Bachelor? The premiere airs on Jan. 2 at 8PM ET on ABC.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.