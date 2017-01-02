USC Trojans Vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Rose Bowl Game

REX/Shutterstock

The Granddaddy of them all! The oldest bowl game, the Rose Bowl, will feature the USC Trojans versus the Penn State Nittany Lions on Jan. 2nd at 5pm EST in Pasadena, California. Don’t miss the 103rd annual college football classic and watch it online here!

This game is going to be awesome! Days prior to kick off, Penn State announced the loss of two key players on their team. Due to disciplinary reasons, starting linebacker Manny Bowen, 20, and junior wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, 20, will both be sitting out this huge game. This should give USC‘s freshman quarterback Sam Darnold, 19, the extra room he needs to have a big game against the tough Penn State defense. WATCH USC VS. PENN STATE ROSE BOWL GAME LIVE STREAM HERE.

USC has been on a roll heading into this epic Rose Bowl game. After a shaky, 1-3 start to the season, with big losses to Alabama, Stanford and Utah, USC has finished the 2016 season on a high-note, winning their last 8 games in a row. They have jumped in the rankings to #9 and look like they could take on any college program in the country.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are a similar story. They had a few tough losses early in the season but finished the year strong stringing together 9 wins in a row. Penn State had a couple of huge wins, knocking off both Ohio State and Wisconsin and could have easily been playing in one of the BCS semifinal games. Penn State’s QB Trace McSorely, 21, will only have to continue what he is doing and the Lions should be right in the mix for this game. In his last game against Wisconsin, on Dec. 3rd, Trace threw almost 400 yards, had 4 TD’s and no interceptions in their 38-31 win. This game could be a real barn-burner!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this wild Rose Bowl matchup? Do you think the Trojans will hand Penn State a loss or can the Nittany Lions pull off the win? Let us know who you got!

