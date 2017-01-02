Rose Parade 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Festive Tournament Of Roses Event Online

Getty Images

Its tine to stop and smell the roses and there will be thousands of them at the 128th Rose Parade on Jan. 2. It’s a floral spectacular ahead of the 2017 Rose Bowl game between USC and Penn State, so tune in for one of the most colorful events of the college football season!

Before the USC Trojans take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in “the Grandaddy of Them All, the 2017 Rose Bowl, 44 flower covered floats, 400 horses and 22 marching bands will travel though Pasadena, California. Celebrating the “Echoes of Success,” this year’s parade promises to be a magnificent extravaganza of dazzling floral arrangements. Don’t miss a single second of this century-old tradition. It begins at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST so tune in to watch!

Football and floral fans can fawn over this event online via ABC’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 ROSE PARADE LIVE STREAM

The “Echoes Of Success” theme aims to tell the story about “our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others and celebrates their inspirational gifts,” according to the event’s official website. “It is a celebration for those people, institutions and organizations that help in the success of others.”

Such athletic success will be on display with the parade’s grand marshals: five-time Olympic medalists Janet Evans, 45, often considered the greatest female distance swimmer in history; Allyson Felix, 31, a six-time Olympic gold medalist in track and field; and Greg Louganis, 56, often considered “the greatest diver in history.”

However, it seems that no matter how many gold medals the Grand Marshal panel has, they don’t have the power to break a 124-year-old tradition. Normally, the Rose Bowl is on Jan. 1, but in 2017, the event is obviously taking place on Jan. 2. Why is that? Turns out, back in 1893, the “Never On Sunday” tradition began.

In that era, horses were hitched along the front of the churches of Colorado Boulevard, according to KCET. The animals would get frightened by a parade and so, it was decided that the Rose Bowl would never fall on a Sunday. This delay gives Penn State and USC another day of rest before battling in the oldest bowl game in college football. Before this gridiron battle takes place, both squads will take a stroll through the flowers? Not likely.

