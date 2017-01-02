NHL 2017 Winter Classic Live Stream: Watch Chicago Blackhawks Vs. St. Louis Blues Online

Toss on an extra sweater or two because it’s the 2017 NHL Winter Classic! The Chicago Blackhawks head outside to face the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 02 and it’s going to be chilly! Don’t get frozen out – click to watch this game!

No ceiling? No problem. Hockey die-hards will swear the game is best played outdoors and the NHL Winter Classic may just prove them right. While the St. Louis Cardinals enjoy their winter vacation, their Busch Stadium will be frozen over to host the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks for this outdoor extravaganza. The game is set for 1:00 PM ET.

Hockey fans don’t need to go outside in order to watch this game. They just need to click on NBC Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE NHL 2017 WINTER CLASSIC LIVE STREAM

St. Louis, Missouri isn’t known for its cold weather in January, but thankfully, the NHL has that covered. The NHL’s Winter Classic Ice Plant arrived on Dec. 15, a 53-foot tractor-trailer carrying a one-of-a-kind mobile refrigeration unit, according to NHL.com. 3,000 gallons of glycol coolant are pumped into custom-made aluminum trays, allowing the 20,000 gallons of tap water to freeze into the surface that’ll host the game.

That should hold the sizzling action between these two squads. Chicago’s grip on the top of the Central division has been slipping. They hit a horrible skid, dropping games to the Ottawa Senators, the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets. Still, there’s plenty of time for the Windy City’s favorite sons to pull it together.

This is the third Winter Classic for the Blackhawks since the game’s conception in 2008, according to Fox Sports. Yet, this game is going to be special with the two cities’ rivalries. Remember, it was the Blues who eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2016 NHL Playoffs. Though St. Louis would ultimately fall to San Jose in the Conference Finals, it was farther than how Chicago got. Expect the Blackhawks to go for revenge in this match!

