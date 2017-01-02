Manchester United Vs. West Ham United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Goooooaal! Manchester United want to keep winning matches in 2017. On Jan. 2, they travel to London to take on West Ham United. This should he an exciting match. Click To Watch.

The Red Devils travel to The London Stadium to play West Ham United in this crucial English Premier League match. Manchester United want to make a charge up the table but the Hammers need too keep bagging points to avoid the drop. The kick off is at 12:15 PM ET. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC for free here: CLICK TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED VS. WEST HAM UNITED ONLINE.

Jose Mourinho is one of the top soccer managers in the world but it has taken him time to put his stamp on Manchester United. His team has started to defend better and score goals too. West Ham will need to be at their best to take something from this game.

Juan Mata, 28, has become an important player for Manchester United. He can spot a pass and break from midfield plus he can score a goal or two as well. Paul Pogba, 23, is starting to find his feet but Anthony Martial, 25, needs to start scoring more goals.

United pose threats all over the park and West Ham will really have to defend well in front of their own fans in London. Winston Reid, 28, has become an important player for them and is well respected as a defender by other managers in the EPL. Dimitri Payet, 29, is their most influential player and generally if he plays well then so do West Ham.

Andy Carroll, 27, scored in the recent 4-1 victory over Swansea City and that will give him confidence. The big striker has been plagued with injuries during his career but if he can stay fit then he will be a major boost to the Hammers in 2017 as he carries a big goal threat.

West Ham United’s manager Slaven Bilic will be hoping that his team can take something from this game but United will start off as favorites. If they play to their capabilities then it could be a long day for the home team and their fans.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Manchester United will defeat West Ham United. Leave your comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.