Manchester City Vs. Burnley Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Manchester City needs to keep winning games. Chelsea are on a charge for the title and Burnley will be hard to beat. Pep Guardiola knows that he has to keep his top players fit and go on an unbeaten run in 2017. While Burnley must keep gathering points to avoid relegation. Kick off is at 10:00 AM ET. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC here: CLICK TO WATCH MANCHESTER CITY VS. BURNLEY ONLINE.

City have one of the best squads in Europe but sometimes they have problems beating the more physical teams like Burnley. Guardiola knows that his team will have to win the battle in midfield before they can win the match and defend set pieces where Burnley are strong.

Sergio Aguero will be back for City after he sat out their 0-3 victory over Hull City and he is an important player for the home team. The Argentinian international has an eye for goal and is one of the top strikers in the world.

City will be looking to get Kevin de Bruyne, 25, on the ball as much as possible as well as David Silva, 30, as they try open-up Burnley’s defense and grab an early goal. The longer this match stays 0-0 the more chance Burnley have of snatching something from the game.

Burnley are a solid team but they have struggled this season and currently sit just above the relegation zone. Andre Gray, 25, is their main goal threat along with Sam Vokes, 27, and these two will have to play well against City. Their manager Sean Dyche is very well respected but they have struggled to win games away from home this season.

City’s fans will be expecting them to win this match but the key for the home side will be for them to get an early goal and to start making Burnley’s defenders turn all across the pitch as they go all out to score a few goals in this game.

