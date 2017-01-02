Liverpool Vs. Sunderland Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Great goal! Liverpool travel to the Stadium Of Light to take on Sunderland on Jan. 2 in Northern England. The Reds want to keep winning and there should be plenty of goals. Click to watch.

Liverpool could still win the English Premier League but they will have to beat teams like Sunderland to do so away from home. The Black Cats are fighting for league survival and will be giving it everything they have got to take at least a point. Kick off is at 10:00 AM ET. Cable subscribers can live stream this awesome duel online on NBC here: CLICK TO WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. SUNDERLAND ONLINE.

Jurgen Klopp has created an exciting team who love to play attacking football. Sunderland, under David Moyes, have struggled to score goals this season and will do well to take anything from this match at home before their fans. It should be interesting. James Milner, 30, has been one of Liverpool’s best players this season. He works hard for the team and puts in a lot of amazing crosses during the 90 minutes. His work rate is incredible and he’s one of the main reasons they have done so well this campaign.

Jordan Henderson, 26, is another important player for the Merseyside outfit. He can defend and score goals too and his former club will have to watch him closely all afternoon. Both of these players were influential in the recent 4-1 win over Stoke City ay Anfield.

If David Moyes’s side is going to take anything from this game then they will need Jermaine Defoe, 35, to score. The veteran striker has been consistent for Sunderland and he still represents their best chance of scoring in any given game. Moyes will be hoping that his team can defend and not lose stupid goals against one of the best teams in the league.

Liverpool will be heavy favorites in this game but if Sunderland can build on recent performances then they might be able to take at least a point from the visitors although that will be a big ask. The Reds look like they will have too much for their opponents as they kick-off their 2017 league campaign.

