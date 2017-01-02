Auburn Tigers Vs. Oklahoma Sooners Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Sugar Bowl Game

REX/Shutterstock

Gimme some sugar! The Auburn Tigers will be facing the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2017 Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2nd, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Don’t miss a single play of this college football game and watch it online here beginning at 8:30pm EST.

It could be Auburn‘s quarterback Sean White up against the more seasoned QB for Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield. This Sugar Bowl could be an old fashioned shoot-out with two QB’s who love to toss the ball to a bunch of talented receivers on both sides of the field. Give the advantage to the Oklahoma Sooners in this game. With a regular season record of 10-2, the Sooners are ranked 7th in the country while the Tigers are ranked 17th with a record of 8-4. WATCH AUBURN VS. OKLAHOMA LIVE STREAM HERE.

Auburn is backing into this game on a whimper after dropping a tough one to the top team in the country, Alabama. The Tigers got whipped by the Tide, 30-12, on Nov. 26, in a game where Auburn’s quarterback only threw for a pathetic 85 yards. Sean missed that game but has been taking most of the snaps all season. Sean is recovering from a busted shoulder and the Tigers will need him in this game if they are to have a shot against the tough Sooner defense.

Oklahoma has been on a tear heading into this game. They have won 9 in a row and routinely put up 40, 50 or even 66 points in a game like they did against Texas Tech in their 66-59 win on Oct. 22. While the Sooners can score at will, they also give up a lot of points per game too. This bowl game will certainly be high-scoring and exciting to watch.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic Sugar Bowl game? Do you think the Sooners will get the win or do you think Auburn will get the big win? Let us know who you got in this wild matchup!

