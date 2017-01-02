‘Vanderpump Rules’ Recap: Stassi’s Montauk Birthday Trip Leaves One Person In Tears

Courtesy of Bravo

It’s her party, and she’ll cry if she wants to! On the Jan. 2 episode of ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ Stassi’s Montauk birthday trip kicked off with a rocky start when she broke down in tears over her recent split with Patrick. And it didn’t help that Katie and Kristen failed to find her a new man at a local bar.

Apparently, Stassi wants nothing to do with men who have gray pubic hair. That, we learned on the Jan. 2 episode of Vanderpump Rules, when an older gentleman greeted the girls — Stassi, Katie, Kristen and Scheana — at a bar and offered to buy them a shot. Stassi accepted the shot, but shooed him away not long thereafter. This, of course, came after Kristen bragged about her near perfect relationship with Carter, which drove Stassi to tears. She was so upset that she begged for a seagull to “s***” on her so she’d have some good luck. Oh, and Scheana basically refused to do anything the girls wanted to do. When they wanted to try a green tea shot, she said no. When they wanted to go skinny-dipping, she said no. And when they all wanted to have sex with each other, she said no. (OK, that last one never happened, but you probably believed it! This is Vanderpump Rules, after all.) Sadly, all the peer pressure made Scheana feel like an outsider. We totally felt bad for her and though maybe she would have had a better time had she gone to Sonoma with the other half of the group?

And speaking of the other half of the group, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Jax refused to let Lala‘s no-show put a damper on Ariana‘s NASCAR weekend in Sonoma. They rented an RV, guzzled down bottles of tequila, and talked about how none of them have sex anymore. Well, we for sure know that Tom Sandoval and Ariana aren’t. She said he constantly tries to go down on her and she hates it. (WHAT?!) Even southern belle Brittany thought she was crazy. Apparently, Tom Sandoval has been “jerking off” in order to satisfy himself.

And if Tom Sandoval needs any visuals, he can just watch the scene from tonight’s episode, where Stassi, Katie and Kristen went skinny-dipping. That is, until they were put under the lighthouse’s spotlight and a crowd nearby started cheering. (Awkward!) We guess Scheana lucked out on that one by refusing to join them.

Furthermore, Lisa Vanderpump learned troubling news about Lala situation, when James told her how she’s wrapped around her boyfriend’s finger. He said Lala fears her boyfriend and if he had told her not to go to Sonoma with the group, she would have obliged.

