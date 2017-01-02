‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Nick Viall Meets 29 New Ladies & 1 He’s Already Slept With

Will Nick Viall finally found love? We’ll see! Season 21 of ‘The Bachelor’ kicked off on Jan. 2, and Nick Viall came face-to-face with all the ladies and a shark dolphin-wannabe.

What better way to kick off season 21 with a naked Nick Viall? C’mon, you know you agree. During the “how you know Nick” part of the intro, we got to see him in the shower, covered by the black box that we’re used to seeing on the girls! Speaking of, let’s get to the girls.

Before Nick met them, we got brief intros. We met Corrine, who had a nanny and ran a multi-million dollar company with her parents; Alexis, a dolphin-obsessed Jersey native; and Liz, who actually hooked up with Nick at Jade and Tanner‘s wedding, and reveals that he asked for her number at the end of the night — but she said no. So why is she back? Well she wanted another chance. It seemed like Nick didn’t remember her, but knew she looked familiar.

Here’s some cliff notes from the other ladies Nick met. Rachel had a line about fantasy teams (“the only plays I want to make this season are for your heart”); Olivia from Alaska, greeted Nick with an eskimo kiss; and one of my favorite entrances came from Sarah who came running in, to say “I thought you might appreciate another runner up.”

And then there was Jasmine G. brought along Neil Lane, and already picked out rings; Josephine, who brought along a hot dog to say “you’re a weiner in my book;” Lacey who came in on a camel and said a hump joke, and Alexis who naturally came wearing a shark suit… but was convinced it was a dolphin. I have to say Vanessa was probably the most natural greeting that I saw.

Meet & Greet With Nick

Nick spent as much time possible with each of the women, and Rachel was an early front runner for him — he really adored how smart she was! Vanessa also really connected with him, but was interrupted by Corrine (who already had time with him); so she deiced to grab him again and kiss him. Oh also, the whole house could see, so she was an early villain. Nick wasn’t thrilled she kissed him — but he sure seemed into it.

Liz and Nick also talked a bit and she kind of dug herself a whole! She said she didn’t want him to feel like she was only there because he was the bachelor — and he kind of did feel that since she had not given his number nine months ago when he asked. Their conversation got cut short because he had to make time for everyone. So. Awkward.

When it came time for the first impression rose, Nick shocked a lot of girls by choosing Rachel since she had stood out to him, and really felt their connection. And yes, they kissed.

With Rachel already having a rose, here’s where the rest went: Vanessa, Danielle L., Kristen, Astrid, Corrine, Elizabeth W., Jasmine G., Raven, Kristina, Danielle M., Sarah, Josephine, Lacey, Taylor, Alexis (the dolphin), Hailey, Dominique, Jaimi, Brittany, and Liz — yes, the woman he knew before! And yes, there were tears.

