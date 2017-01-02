It’s that time of the year again! The trailer shown after ‘The Bachelor’ premiere on Jan. 2 showed Nick Viall getting really close to many ladies — and we’re pretty sure one is in the final three.

Nick Viall, 35, is ready to try again… for the fourth time. In the first episode, he met all 30 (well, re-met one) women who are vying for his heart. But we have to talk about that new promo that aired afterward.

We saw a ton of Corrine actually, who basically was throwing herself at Nick in the promo, coming into his room and basically telling him she wanted to hook up. First we see her taking her top off, and getting on top of him inside a bouncy house.

“I am not a runner up and my sex abilities are definitely top notch, so tonight I’m gonna go see Nick and I’m going to have sex with him,” she says. “It’s just going to be magical. My heart is gold, but my vagine is platinum.” (You can’t make this stuff up, guys.) Even Nick seems hesitant telling her to slow down after she closes the door — and if Nick is saying slow down, that’s definitely something.

However, fast forward — we got a look at Rachel telling Nick that he was “rare,” before they raised their mugs “to Finland.” Allow us to rewind a bit. A press release was sent out a few months ago revealing: “the final three bachelorettes travel to Lapland, Finland, for the unpredictable overnight dates where the relationships have a chance to flourish and more surprises await the unsuspecting Bachelor.”

So, does that mean Rachel, the 31-year-old attorney, is one of Nick’s final three contestants? It seems like it, but of course, we never know with The Bachelor! Do you think Rachel will be one of Nick’s finalists, HollywoodLifers?