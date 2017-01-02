‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Premiere Recap: Jenelle & Nathan Face Off In Court

Image Courtesy of MTV

The second half of ‘Teen Mom 2’s seventh season kicked off with a bang on Jan. 2, when Jenelle and Nathan came face-to-face in court, where they not only battled over custody of Kaiser, but dealt with Jenelle’s assault charge. To find out the verdict, read our recap below!

Jenelle Evans has one heck of a lawyer, because despite being accused of throwing a glass mason jar at Nathan‘s girlfriend’s face, she was found not guilty of committing such a crime on the Jan. 2 season premiere of Teen Mom 2. In fact, Jenelle’s lawyer accused Nathan’s girlfriend of looking for a fight with the reality star, when the supposed incident occurred. The judge must have felt the same way — otherwise, why would she have let Jenelle off the hook. Anyway, when Jenelle and Nathan later tried to come to an agreement pertaining to Kaiser‘s custody, Jenelle said she’d let Nathan have Kaiser three weekends a month. And he seemed happy with that decision. Jenelle told David and her mom that she wanted to be able to tell future Kaiser that she tried hard to let him have time with his dad. David, however, said he felt like Jenelle allows Nathan to walk all over her.

Meanwhile, Aubree went dress shopping for Chelsea and Cole‘s wedding (so cute!), while Adam aired some of his frustrations with the producers. He said he didn’t like how him missing Aubree’s dance last season was so publicized, but him going to her school’s overnight movie event wasn’t even filmed. Adam said he felt like both Chelsea and MTV are out to get him, but the producers said he can just as easily let them know about events so they can be there to film them. Anyway, Chelsea later met up with Adam’s ex, Taylor, who said he’s lying about having 50/50 custody of Paislee. She said he only sees her every other weekend. So maybe Adam shouldn’t be so mad at producers for making him look bad — it seems like he’s doing that pretty well, all by himself.

Furthermore, Leah seems to have her life together this season. Well, unless you count the near meltdown she had after losing the car keys. Just as she buckled her girls in the car, she realized she couldn’t find her keys. So she stormed inside, ran down to the basement and cried. She said stuff like that hadn’t happened in a long time, but it always seems to happen when the cameras are around. (Hmm…) Luckily, Leah found the keys and the girls were only a tad bit late to their softball game with their dad, Corey. Leah was then thrown a curveball of her own, when Jeremy revealed he’d be moving to South Dakota for four months. Obviously, that only affected Addie, but because she was devastated over her dad being gone for so long, Leah also got upset. So that’s different, but what remains the same is that the twins are still pulling each other’s hair and slapping each other.

Lastly, Kailyn struggled to decide what’s best for her and Javi‘s relationship while he’s still deployed. She said she wants to wait until he gets home to see how she feels, but as a viewer, it definitely seems like she’s leaning towards divorce. It seems stressful for her, but that was the least of Kailyn’s worries. One of her FOUR dogs actually puked up something massive in her computer room. Then, her new puppy started eating it. It was so gross. And she still has a bunch of classes to take before she can graduate from college. It’s a tremendous achievement, but it’s not easy for her, especially since she’s also raising two kids (and four dogs) by herself. Luckily, Jo and Vee have been helping out by picking Isaac up from school.

