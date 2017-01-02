REX/Shutterstock

No fake I.Ds necessary! Michael Cera and Jonah Hill are all grown up! Ten years after the ‘Superbad’ premiere, the hilarious actors enjoyed a low-key reunion on the streets of NYC, proving their epic friendship is still alive. Check out the pics!

Sorry McLovin’, it appears Michael Cera, 28, and Jonah Hill, 33, don’t need your fake I.D services to buy booze anymore! But instead of carrying a bottle of alcohol down the street, the dynamic-duo were spotted out on a coffee date — TEN YEARS after filming the iconic teen movie Superbad together. When the film came out in 2007, Michael and Jonah were just a couple of high schoolers desperate to party, get wasted, and have sex. These days, however, their friendship is much more tame and mature. The actors looked like ACTUAL adults as they walked around NY’s SoHo neighborhood on Jan. 2. SEE THE PICS HERE.

Check out the trailer to #sausageparty . seth and evan killed it ! https://t.co/euFnf6Ad4E — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) March 15, 2016

But if you thought Michael and Jonah were hilarious then, just wait until you hear of their latest project. You might not know this, but Jonah and Michael both voice a sausage in Seth Rogan’s film, Sausage Party! OK, so maybe they haven’t grown up THAT much. Sausage Party is another one of those crude comedy movies that’s all about partying and having sex — just like Superbad. Surely the concept of a sausage going into a hotdog bun isn’t lost on you.

We’ve always known Jonah was a total prankster, but how does he feel when HE’S the one being pranked? Turns out the War Dogs actor can take a joke like a champ! Back in Aug., Leonardo DiCaprio pretended to be an obsessed fan on the street running up to Jonah with a camera phone in his hand. At first Jonah appeared to be in absolute shock, only to realize it was his good friend playing a joke on him. Here’s to many more years of laughter!

HollywoodLifers, isn’t it great to see Michael and Jonah still hanging out after 10 years?

