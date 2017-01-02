‘Shadowhunters’ Premiere Recap: The Hunt For Jace Is On After Leaving With Valentine

Courtesy of Freeform

‘Shadowhunters’ came back with a bang on Jan. 2! The premiere of season 2 was full of drama and action while Clary raced the Clave to find Jace after he left with the evil Valentine. We have the full recap of the explosive premiere, here!

Finally! After a very long wait, season 2 of Freeform’s hit show Shadowhunters is finally back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled by the action-packed season premiere! From drama between Alec (Matt Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) to a new Clave leader named Victor Aldertree (Nick Sagar) and of course Clary’s (Kat McNamara) mad dash to get to Jace (Dominic Sherwood) before anyone else, you won’t want to miss a second!

First up, what’s going on with Jace? At the end of season 1, he left with Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) to save his friends from his minions. Now, he’s being tested by Val, who has him brutally beaten and tricked to ensure his loyalty. The most shocking part? When he learns that Valentine injected him when he was just a baby in the womb with PURE DEMON BLOOD! This is when he realizes that he is Val’s ultimate secret weapon, and he seems to be having a hard time processing it. On top of that, Val says his (maybe?) mom Jocelyn abandoned him as a child because he was “different.” Poor guy!

Meanwhile, back at the Clave Victor Aldertree has taken over and he’s twisted Clary’s words to make Jace sound dangerous. He decides to put out a “dead or alive” order for Jace’s capture, and puts Clary on lock-down at the institute. Unfortunately, her mom Jocelyn doesn’t seem to be much help. She believes that Jace is dangerous too, and goes so far as to lock Clary in a boat house to stop her from going to look for him!

Then there’s the great romance between Alec and Magnus AKA Malec. This duo starts the season off shaky because Alec is super stressed about finding Jace, and Malec refuses to help him track him because the first time they tried it he nearly died. Luckily after a few spats, Alec finally offers the sweetest apology which Magnus accept, saying “when things get crazy, don’t push me away.” Aw!

The craziest moment of the premier was when Val, Jocelyn, Clary, Simon and Jace all ended up in the same place, where Jace had just murdered a vampiress, and Jocelyn opens fire on him with a crossbow! She hits Val, and for some reason Jace helps him get back into the portal and to safety. Clary saw the whole thing go down and was LIVID at her mother for trying to kill Jace. How could she not be?! We can’t wait to see what goes down on episode 2!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the season premiere of Shadowhunters?

