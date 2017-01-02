Courtesy of Instagram

Things certainly seem to be going well for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick now that they’re back together! The duo and their kids jetted off to Aspen for New Year’s, and the couple looked SO happy and refreshed as they prepared to head home in this new video. Check it out here!

There’s nothing like hanging out on the wing of your private jet, right?! Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 3, took their three adorable kids to Colorado in style for New Year’s weekend, and the trip definitely seems to be what the parents needed to take their reconciliation to the next level. Ahead of their return home, the pair goofed off by dancing around on the plane’s wing with huge smiles on their faces. Watch here:

Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST

News broke that Kourtney and Scott had gotten back together after they took a vacation to Mexico with their kids in mid-November, and ever since, we’ve been seeing them together more and more. Although they’ve never verbally confirmed their relationship is back on, their New Year’s Eve selfie and all this time spent together certainly says A LOT.

Remember, over the summer, Kourtney took Mason, 7, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 2, to Nantucket and didn’t bring Scott along, so the fact that he’s coming on family trips these days makes it pretty clear something’s changed.

“[Kourtney] is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re having a lot of fun, too. They are a stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.” And they certainly look like it, too!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourtney and Scott getting back together? Do you think they’ll last, or will they fall apart again?

