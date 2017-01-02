REX/Shutterstock

The First Family is still looking fab! Returning from a tropical vacation in Hawaii, Sasha and Malia Obama opted for a cute-meets-casual look as they stepped of their sleek Air Force One jet for probably the LAST time! Check out the epic pic, right here!

Awww, this is such a bittersweet moment! Watching Barack, 55, Michelle, 52, Malia, 18, and Sasha Obama, 15, step off that presidential plane just reminds us that they won’t be America’s First Family much longer. As they returned from their two-week long vacation in Hawaii, Barack’s beautiful daughters traded in their swimsuits and sun screen for scarves, sweaters, and wintery boots. Always putting on a happy show for his fans, Barack waved to the crowd as his family took their final steps off the Air Force One.

Since Donald Trump‘s inauguration is just a couple of weeks away, this is probably the last time Barack’s family will travel with that plane. Many celebrities are protesting the big even on Jan. 20 by refusing to perform! But sadly for one group, The Rockettes, they’ve basically been forced to perform in fear of losing their jobs forever! Jackie Evancho on the other hand seems stoked to sing the American national anthem. It’s a somber feeling knowing Donald’s team will take over the White House, but we’re trying our best to keep positive and hopeful!

Meanwhile, some celebrities are using humor as a way to come to terms with Donald’s election win. Alec Baldwin, who impersonates the President-Elect on Saturday Night Live, offered to perform at his inauguration under one hilarious condition — that he sing “Highway To Hell.” British singer Rebecca Ferguson is also playing hardball, agreeing to perform under the term that she can sing “Strange Fruit” — a song that remembers the troubles black people have faced in this country. This inauguration is about to get real interesting!

HollywoodLifers, don’t Malia and Sasha look adorable in their comfy winter clothes?

