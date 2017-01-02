Sam Hunt Engaged: Singer Pops The Question To GF Hannah Lee Fowler

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for country singer Sam Hunt — he proposed to his longtime, on-off girlfriend, Hannah Lee Fowler, and they’re now engaged! We couldn’t be happier for the couple!

“Sam [Hunt] and Hannah [Lee Fowler] are engaged,” the singer’s rep confirmed to People on Jan. 3. No details of the proposal were revealed, but the two recently vacationed to Israel together, and he shared several photos on social media of the trip. Perhaps he proposed on their romantic holiday vacation!?

Hannah was the inspiration behind Sam’s debut album, Montevallo, which was named after her hometown. The songs tell the story of a sad breakup, however, the two reunited in the spring of 2016 and have, clearly, been going strong ever since. He confirmed they were back together with an Instagram video of her in August, and then, they were spotted vacationing in Hawaii just days later.

Sam actually kicked off the New Year by releasing his new song , “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which is a direct ode and apology to his longtime love. “I’m sorry I named the album Montevallo and I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media,” he sings on the track.

Although the entire song is about the split, Sam reveals in the end that he just couldn’t live without Hannah. “Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you,” he concludes, referring to her by name. “Nobody can love you like I do. I don’t know what I’m gonna say to you. But I know there ain’t no way, there ain’t no way, no there ain’t no way we’re through.” Clearly, whatever he did after writing this jam worked — because they’re definitely not through!

