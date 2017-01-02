Rosie O’Donnell Slams Donald Trump In New Rant — He’s ‘Mentally Unstable’

REX/Shutterstock

These bitter rivals are at it again! In a furious Twitter rant, Rosie O’Donnell slammed Donald Trump as being ‘mentally unstable.’ These Hollywood foes have been throwing vicious punches for years now — with no intention of stopping! Check out her diss!

DING DING! Donald Trump, 70, and Rosie O’Donnell, 54, are BACK in the boxing ring. On second thought, did they ever really leave? In what appears to be round 100 of their ongoing hatred for each other, Rosie took to Twitter on Jan. 2 to call her number one enemy “mentally unstable.” “[There’s] less than three weeks to stop him, America,” she added, referring to his presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. Rosie also links out to an article that claims Donald booted a well-respected author, Harry Hurt III, off a golf course in Florida. Harry explains the President-Elect kicked him off because his presence was “inappropriate.” Whatever that means. Nothing surprises us anymore.

DONALD TRUMP IS MENTALLY UNSTABLE – https://t.co/6AvhoPq1du LESS THAN 3 WEEKS TO STOP HIM AMERICA — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2017

So, how exactly did this feud start? Well, it all goes back to 2006 when Rosie was a speaker on The View and Donald was on the Apprentice. Many believe it was Rosie who fired the first shot, mocking the business mogul’s Miss America pageant on her show. She also made fun of his hair and corrupt morals, namely his divorces, in that same episode. The outspoken TV personality called Donald a cheater on-air, whose marriages always ended thanks to a side affair going on.

Donald, not known to EVER keep his opinions to himself, immediately fired back…again…and…again. Seriously, the insults never stop! “Rosie’s disgusting both inside and out,” he said in an Apprentice clip. “She’s a slob.” When called out at the GOP debate in 2015 for his lewd behavior, Donald actually stood by everything he’s ever said about women (namely Rosie) on his Twitter page. His feed is full of comments like “fat pig,” and it’s only gotten worse over the years.

