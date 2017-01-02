Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Living Together After Insane Fight: Inside Romantic NYE

Courtesy of Instagram

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are together and better than ever! After a rocky last year, the couple are kicking off 2017 living under the same roof, and it’s all because of their romantic NYE! Get the EXCLUSIVE!

Awww! Blac Chyna, 28, and Rob Kardashian, 29, had one magical night to bring in the new year, and their romantic moment practically saved their whole relationship. “It’s a New Year and they’re back! They kicked off the New Year with explosive sex! It was amazing and just every damn thing,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Chyna was so into it that it made her cry afterwards. It was long overdue and something they’ve both needed since they were extremely stressed and mad at each other,” Ow, ow!

And Rob and Chyna’s night went so well that they are now living together again! “They’re telling each other how much they’re in love. It’s like they’re newlyweds who never experienced any drama,” the insider stated. As we all know, the couple definitely experienced their fair share of explosive fights, but a new year means a fresh slate, and they’re really sticking to that motto.

“Both of them agreed to let all that sh-t in 2016 go and be better friends, better lovers, and better parents in 2017,” our source added. “She knows how sensitive Rob is and how much power her words have with him, and while she wants him to be lose weight and get his act together this year, she’s told him she’s going to be much easier on him.” Don’t get it wrong; Chyna will still hold her hubby-to-be to high standards, but she “will drastically fall back and make this year very special for her and Rob.”

In addition to sharing an intimate night together, Rob and Chyna also jumped on Snapchat to update fans about their holiday festivities. In video taken on Jan. 1, the couple were seen celebrating with an adorable Snapchat filter, welcoming in the new year. As HollywoodLife.com told you EXCLUSIVELY already, Chyna’s New Year’s Resolution has been to love Rob like she’s never love him before. It’s only been two days, but it definitely looks like she’s fulfilling that goal!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Cyna will stay together in 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.