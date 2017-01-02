Rebecca Ferguson Agrees To Sing At Trump’s Inauguration — But She Has 1 Condition

REX/Shutterstock

You go, girl! Rebecca Ferguson is the latest singer to agree to perform at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, but she has one strict condition that will most definitely rattle the cage. Find out what it is after the jump!

This girl is playing hard ball! With Donald Trump‘s, 70, inauguration just weeks away, his team is scrambling to find artists who are willing to perform. Beggars can’t be choosers at this point, which is why Rebecca Ferguson, 33, holds all the cards in her hands. The singer explains that she was asked to put on a show on Jan. 20 in honor of the President-Elect, and she will say yes, but only IF her one condition is agreed upon. “If you allow me to sing ‘Strange Fruit,’ a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial,” she writes on Twitter.

As a proud black singer, Rebecca will not stand for Donald’s racist comments. That being said, she’s willing to forgive his past mistakes if he allows her to sing a song that is all about the struggles “black people in the United States” have faced over the years. If the business mogul is as un-racist as he claims to be, he’ll grant Rebecca her wish, but it might be a bitter pill to swallow. Donald has not yet responded to her tweet, so we’ll just have to sit and wait with a box of popcorn in our hands.

Jumping on Rebecca’s bandwagon is Alec Baldwin, who also agreed to perform at the inauguration under a hilarious condition of his own. Of course the SNL actor was joking when he said he’d only do it if he could sing “Highway To Hell.” Alec and Donald have been going OFF on each other lately, namely because of his SNL impression. It’s safe to say Alec will not attend the inauguration, but Rebecca just might!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Rebecca’s one condition will be met?

