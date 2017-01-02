Queen Elizabeth Misses New Year’s Day Church Due To Illness — Is She Okay?

REX/Shutterstock

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery! One royal revealed Queen Elizabeth II is getter better after skipping New Year’s Day church service with a cold.

Queen Elizabeth II, 90, passed on attending New Year’s Day church service on January 1 due to her illness. The Queen has been absent from her usual holiday traditions this year. Princess Anne, 66, said her mother is feeling “better” to the crowds outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, according to BBC News.

Before the Christmas holiday, both Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, 95, came down with heavy colds. The couple did not take their usual train ride to their holiday residence in Sandringham. They instead arrived there a day later after taking a helicopter.

Prince Philip is reportedly on the mend, but the Queen continues to fight her cold. She did not attend the customary Christmas Day mass last week, but she did get to spend time with her great-grandchildren before the holidays. Prince William, 34, and Duchess Kate, 34, visited Buckingham Palace on December 20. to wish their beloved matriarch a merry holiday season with their adorable kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow.

While the Queen has been ill, she was victim to a cruel death hoax, which sparked concern for her wellbeing. People are worried for the Queen’s health given how long it is taking her to get over this cold along with her advanced age. But sadly, people have begun to wonder what will happen when the Queen does pass away. She has ruled the United Kingdom for over 60 years so the world has not seen the death of a British monarch for nearly a generation.

According to tradition, Queen Elizabeth’s body will lie “in state” so that mourners can pay their respects before the funeral. That ceremony will be a somber affair that would likely take place 12 days after her passing. The country would then have about a year before the coronation of their new King, Prince Charles, 68. Let’s hope the Queen feels better soon!

