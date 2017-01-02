Orlando Brown Allegedly Drops Own Sex Tape & Fans Go Crazy On Twitter

Courtesy of Instagram

This is so crazy. Former Disney Channel star Orlando Brown began trending on Jan 2. after a sex tape surfaced on Twitter, and someone claimed it was him!

This is so awkward. Orlando Brown, 29, was beloved for his role as Eddie on the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven which starred Raven Symone, 30. Multiple users on Twitter claimed that Orlando had posted the video himself on his Instagram, and they were just reposting it. It contains a ton of NSFW content. Warning: the video is graphic.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock. “Clicking on that Orlando Brown trend was a mistake,” one user wrote. Another added, “First day of 2017 and we have an Orlando Brown sextape. Onto 2018.” See more of people’s reactions below.

Why did I have to be nosey and see why Orlando Brown was trending pic.twitter.com/vUcxYI5jGy — Kelvin Hampton Jr. (@imkelvinjr) January 2, 2017

uhhh. yeah. Clicking on that Orlando Brown trend was a mistake. #orlandobrown — Carl Wiley (@cdublu) January 2, 2017

OMG OMG #orlandobrown 🙈 — Alfie Canta Graçia ↗ (@piingpingping) January 2, 2017

Nooooo I just checked to see why Orlando Brown was trending… I wasn't ready 😂😱 #OrlandoBrown — Junior R. (@JrTuPadrote) January 2, 2017

Bet Raven didn't see this one coming #orlandobrown pic.twitter.com/vpyTf4Rxmz — Amanda Elvitsky (@EMTAmanda88) January 2, 2017

Okay sooooo my only concern is WHO is going to be playing Eddie in the new Thats So Raven 🤔 because it damn sure ain't #orlandobrown — Damon The Voice (@DamonTheVoice) January 2, 2017

Things have not been going well for Orlando lately. After Raven Symone announced the revival of That’s So Raven, Orlando took to Instagram in a rant. He told Raven to “stop trolling my page” after she said Orlando’s part as Eddie had been recast. He also said, “I’m sure the fans are going to rip into Raven’s *ss,” over his recasting for the reboot. Yikes!

HollywoodLifers, how hilarious are these reactions? Tell us what your favorites were in the comments below!

