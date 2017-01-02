This is getting even crazier! Orlando Brown sounded off on Instagram about his alleged sex tape and called it fake in new video.

Orlando Brown, 29, had a big reaction after hearing about the alleged sex tape that involved him leaked on the Internet. Can you blame him? The former That’s So Raven star took to Instagram to deny the video was of him. Orlando posted a long caption and video after Twitter blew up with fans’ thoughts on the tape.

“LMFAO O I PLAYED THIS SH-T SHOT BACK AND DIED TILL I CRIED,” he wrote. Orlando said the tape came from a “fake a– YouTube and IG account.” In both his video and caption he said, “you will not get no other kind of fame off me, b-tch.” He claimed that the video was made in an attempt to leach off of his fame and called whoever uploaded it, “desperate as f–k.”

Twitter went crazy after “Orlando Brown” began trending due to the alleged sex tap. Fans were horrified and many joked that they regretted clicking to find out why the actor was trending. The sex tape was reposted on an Instagram account and went viral.

