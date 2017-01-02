Get Celebrity-Inspired Curls Minus The Heat With This Easy Stylist Tip

Courtesy of Oscar Blandi

If your New Year’s resolution involves taking better care of your hair, listen up! Hairstylist to the stars, Oscar Blandi, shared his easy trick for getting undone waves without using styling tools. Click ahead to find out how to copy these no-heat curls.

We’ve vowed to up our beauty game in 2017, and that includes making sure we do our best to keep our hair healthy. If you’re resolved to cut back on heat styling to help out your damaged locks, you don’t have to sacrifice a good hairstyle to do it.

Thanks to Oscar Blandi, you can master the It girl undone waves all of our favorite celebrities and models are sporting without heating up your curling iron. Even better, you can prep the look before you go to bed and hit the Snooze button one more time in the morning for a cool hairstyle that’s surprisingly easy to create.

1) Towel dry your hair after you’ve washed it, and apply some mousse from the mid-lengths to the ends of your hair once it has almost completely air dried.

2) Split your hair into small sections (don’t worry about making them even) and twist each section away from the face before securing into mini buns with an elastic or pins.

3) Sleep with your hair in the buns, and in the morning take them out and apply a pump of Wella Luxe Oil Reconstructive Elixir, $24, from the mid-lengths to the ends to give your waves a smooth finish.

HollywoodLifers, will you be trying out Oscar’s trick for no-heat curls?