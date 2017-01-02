Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson Celebrate 3rd Wedding With Huge NYE Bash: Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

What better way to ring in the New Year than by celebrating your marriage with all your friends?! Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson had THIRD wedding celebration on Dec. 31, but this time, they were finally able to party with a big group of their pals.

Third time’s the charm, right? Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson already tied the knot (twice), but they made sure to finally get all of their friends involved by having a third wedding on New Year’s Eve. The lovebirds gathered up dozens of their closest pals in Arizona to ring in 2017 with a 1920s-themed bash…and it looked like SO much fun!

Nicole looked stunning at the soiree in a beige and white gown, embellished with silver. She paired the look with a silver, beaded headband, while her hubby looked more dapper than ever in a black tux.

At the end of October, Michael confirmed in a Facebook Live video that he and Nicole had actually gotten married months before, in June. The secret wedding, which was really just the pair obtaining a marriage license, came after the birth of their son Boomer, but obviously, the swimmer had other things to publicly focus on over the summer — he was competing in the Rio Olympics, after all!

They finally had their official ceremony in Mexico on Oct. 29, but that was an intimate affair, attended only by their close friends and family. This third wedding finally gave the lovebirds a chance to celebrate with even more important people in their lives…plus, it was the perfect excuse for a celebration to ring in the New Year! Maybe when they have their fourth wedding our invite won’t get lost in the mail!

