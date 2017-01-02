Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Spend New Year’s Eve Apart & Continue To Fuel Split Rumors

Uh-oh, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are fueling split rumors once again! The couple had everyone talking by spending New Year’s Eve apart…especially since Nicki wasn’t wearing either of the diamond rings her man previously gave her. Eeek!

Nicki Minaj, 34, rang in 2017 by hosting and performing at E11VEN in Miami on Dec. 31, but there was someone noticeably missing from her entourage — her boyfriend, Meek Mill! Instead, the rapper’s man was giving his own performance just miles away at Dream Nightclub in South Beach, so there was no midnight kiss for these two as the clock struck 12. SEE NICKI ON NYE HERE.

Interestingly, Nicki was also missing something else pretty important…the diamond rings Meek gifted her earlier in their relationship. The two sparked engagement rumors on more than one occasion due to her flaunting of the stunning bling, but the jewelry was nowhere to be seen as she hit the club on NYE.

Of course, Nicki doesn’t always wear the rings, so this isn’t all that groundbreaking, but the evidence that there might be some problems between these two is quickly adding up. Rumors that there might’ve been a breakup began in mid December, when Nicki posted a cryptic Instagram message revealing that she “dodged a bullet,” and the two haven’t been seen together since.

As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Nicki is desperate for Meek to finally pop the question so she can become a wife and mother. However, the 29-year-old is hesitant. “He’s afraid of committing to eternity because he doesn’t want to hurt Nicki or her heart,” our source explained. “Meek’s definitely feeling the pressure from her to take the relationship to the next level, but he’s stuck. There’s something about that marriage certificate that f**ks up a relationship.” EEEK….

