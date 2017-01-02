Nick Viall Awkwardly Faces Exes Kaitlyn & Andi On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Special

Image Courtesy of Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel’s special kicked off with him watching ‘The Bachelor’ with Kaitlyn Bristowe and Andi Dorfman. Yes, that’s right, Nick’s exes were there and for the first time, all three of them sat down together.

How do you follow up the premiere of The Bachelor? Well, with a Jimmy Kimmel special, duh, called Here for the Right Reasons. During the special, a few fun things were revealed, full with a lot of awkwardness.

– Nick did not have a New Year’s kiss… which means… what?

– Nick does not remember if his hook up with Liz happened in his room or her room after Jade and Tanner’s wedding.

– One of the girls warned Nick about Corrine having a nanny — and while he understood it was a red flag, he admitted that he wondered if it did work with her, would that mean he’d get a nanny too?

– Kaitlyn told Jimmy that she and Shawn would probably be married by next year.

And then there was the awkwardness that was Andi, Kaitlyn and Nick all sitting on the couch together. Nick was hesitant to say that he and Andi were “friends,” but it did seem like they all got along!

In case you need a refresher, he was the runner up on both of their seasons of The Bachelorette. It ended a little worse with Andi; he told the whole world they slept together on the after show, and she went on to write a book and mention his lackluster love making. Ouch.

As for Kaitlyn, he came in midway through the season and fell in love with her, but even though the pair slept together shortly after his arrival, it didn’t work. Right before he was about to propose, she chose Shawn.

Jimmy did predict the finalists of the show — Rachel, Danielle L., Corinne — and chose Vanessa as the winner! What do you think, HollywoodLifers?

