Mariah Carey: Nick Cannon & Kids Still ‘Proud Of Her’ After Bombing NYE Performance

Mariah Carey, 46, has been the topic of discussion ever since her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve aired on Dec. 31, and it wasn’t for a good reason. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for the singer, but despite all of the drama, Nick Cannon, 36, still has her back! “Nick feels terrible that Mariah is bringing in her New Year with people going in on her for her performance. It’s just not fair,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Nick knows how hard Mariah works and how much she tried to salvage what was left of her performance, which is why it’s so tough to see all of the backlash that she’s been getting. “She’s one of the hardest working women in showbiz and Nick has no doubt that she gave it her all. She’s doesn’t deserve all the hate she’s getting,” the insider added. But regardless of all the hate, Nick and their twins are here for his ex-wife until the very end! “Nick wants Mimi to know that to him and the their kids, she’s there hero,” our source continued. “All three of them are proud of her and thought she looked absolutely stunning last night.” Aww, that’s SO sweet!

Getting ready for the ball drop on @officialNYRE! Are you watching, #Lambily? #rockineve @ryanseacrest A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:58pm PST

Despite the couple having parted ways, it’s great to see exes supporting each other and banding together in order to shun the haters! Especially after this last incident, Mariah probably needs all of the love she can get. If you aren’t up to date on the catastrophe that was Mariah’s NYE performance, the “We Belong Together” singer was captured completely butchering one of her own songs. In addition to there being a load of technical difficulties, Mariah also forgot the words to her single, “Emotions.” The thousands of fans in the audience were forced to endure nearly six minutes of Mariah talking over her lip synced track and walking back and forth. Yikes!

This is definitely a tough moment for Mariah, who is currently in the middle of her epic world tour. But we have no doubt that she will bounce back from this because that’s what divas do. And despite everything, the singer is reportedly willing to redeem herself in another Dick Clark special again. And we’re sure the next time around, Nick will be right there supporting her.

