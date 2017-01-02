NFL Playoff Schedule: When & Who Your Team Will Play

REX/Shutterstock

It’s about that time again! The NFL Playoffs are about to begin, and we are SO excited to see who will make it to the end! From the NY Giants to the Dallas Cowboys, you don’t want to miss a single game. Get the schedule!

The NFL playoff games are only days away from starting, and we have a feeling this year is going to bring on some great competition! As you already know, the playoffs determine who will get a chance to compete at the Super Bowl, so these teams will have to bring their A-game or they’re out!

The first weekend of the playoffs is the wild-card weekend. Up first on the roster is the No. 5 seed Oakland Raiders vs. the No. 4 seed, the Houston Texans, who will kick off on Jan. 7. Next, the No. 6 seed Detroit Lions will go against the No. 3 seed, Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 8. The Miami Dolphins (No. 6), Odell Beckham Jr., 23, and the New York Giants (No. 5), and the Green Bay Packers (No. 3) will also play in the first weekend. SO exciting!

The Super Bowl will officially kick off on Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. In addition to catching all of the action on the field, fans can also tune into a special halftime performance by Lady Gaga, 30! Get ready, because this year’s road to the Bowl is going to be something you don’t want to miss! See the full itinerary below.

WILD CARD ROUND: JANUARY 7

Oakland Raiders (AFC No. 5 seed) at Houston Texans (AFC No. 4)

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions (NFC No. 6) at Seattle Seahawks (NFC No. 3)

Game time: 8:15 p.m.

TV: NBC

WILD CARD ROUND: JANUARY 8

Miami Dolphins (AFC No. 6) at Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC No. 3)

Game time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

New York Giants (NFC No. 5) at Green Bay Packers (NFC No. 4)

Game time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

AFC first round byes: New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs

NFC first round byes: Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons

DIVISIONAL ROUND: JANUARY 14

Seattle / Green Bay / New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons

Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Houston / Oakland / Miami at New England Patriots

Time: 8:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

DIVISIONAL ROUND: JANUARY 15

Pittsburgh / Houston / Oakland at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: TBD

Green Bay / New York Giants / Detroit at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:40 p.m.

TV: FOX

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: JANUARY 22

NFC Championship Game

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV: FOX

AFC Championship Game

Time: 6:40 p.m.

TV: CBS

SUPER BOWL LI: FEBRUARY 5

Time: 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Tex.

