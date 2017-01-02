Meghan Markle’s Beauty & Health Tips For 2017 — How Prince Harry’s GF Stays Fit

Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

The world met ‘Suits’ star Meghan Markle when she was thrust into the spotlight as Prince Harry’s girlfriend, but she has been a longtime foodie, and healthy living champion. Copy her fitness and diet tips for a gorgeous 2017 below!

Most people first Googled Meghan Markle in October 2016, after the news of her relationship with Prince Harry became public.

But for Suits fans like myself, we have known Meghan’s commitment to health, wellness and her incredible beauty for years!

Meghan isn’t afraid of hitting the gym. To get her lean muscles, she rows, does side planks with leg lifts, runs on an inclined treadmill and jumps rope. She posted this video on her Instagram and she looks super fit! She also told TheChalkboardMag.com her favorite workout is a “six-mile run with my friend Heather.” She dished to Shape magazine that she loves hot yoga, pilates and does Tracy Anderson DVDs. She added it’s important to find a routine that works for YOU, that makes you FEEL better, not just look better.

As far as her diet, she believes in balance, but offers the following tips on healthy eating at a restaurant. She told The Chalkboard: “Take your time. Order your starters and have a glass of wine, and then see how hungry you are before you order your next course. It’s a great way to enjoy dining in general… pacing yourself and enjoying your food without rushing through it and you’ll inadvertently eat less. Alternatively, I would say one of the best tips would be to put your phone away. It’s healthy to be present. Everything can wait.”

Meghan told Shape that instead of coffee, she prefers to get an energy boost naturally with a green juice or kombucha.

Her easy tip for getting fit in 2017? “Surround yourself with people who live a healthy lifestyle… it rubs off.”

Along with her mostly all-natural diet choices, she sticks with the good stuff for beauty, too. She loves Jessica Alba’s Honest Company’s Organic Healing Balm — “that stuff is amazing”, she says!

She also told Shape that she loves coconut oil for her skin, hair and to cook with!

