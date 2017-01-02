Drake Ends Meek Mill Feud? — Promises To Never Perform Diss Track Again

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Trulia

Does the start of 2017 mean the end of the Drake and Meek Mill feud? Drake says he won’t perform his diss track, ‘Back to Back’ ever again. So is that the end of it?!

Is Drake, 30, turning a new leaf in 2017 and finally putting a stop to his long-going feud with Meek Mill, 29? On New Year’s Eve, the rapper said was performing “Back to Back” for the final time. Whoa.

“If people do the most left field, f-cked up sh-t to try and tear you down, you still gotta win no matter what,” he told the crowds at the Hakkasan in Las Vegas on Dec. 31. The rapper shared some advice for his audience about how to ring in the new year on a positive note.

“That’s the whole key about this sh-t. So I’ma do this song, and this is the last time I’m ever going to do this song…Winning by any means necessary, and when you win, please do it gracefully in 2017. That’s my message to you.” If Drake is trying to put his past beef with Meek behind, then he’s doing it with maturity and leaving all the bad blood behind him in 2016.

Drake and Meek Mill have had their issues for quite some time. The two have clashed multiple times and released diss tracks like Drake’s “Back to Back.” Meek accused Drake of using a ghostwriter to pen his hit songs, which Drake did not appreciate. Then of course, there’s Nicki Minaj, 34.

She’s been in the middle of the feud and has tried to keep things peaceful. Nicki even passed on attending Drake’s birthday party this year in order to keep Meek happy. Well hopefully this feud stays in 2016!

