‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ Finally Gets A Premiere Date: So Fetch

It was previously announced that Tina Fey was adapting her highly acclaimed movie ‘Mean Girls’ into a musical, and now it finally has a premiere date! Find out when and where to watch!

This is amazing news! After years and years of development and planning, Mean Girls: The Musical finally has a release date. The epic show will reportedly premiere worldwide on Oct. 31, at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., The Hollywood Reporter confirmed! So exciting.

Tina Fey, 46, has reportedly been working on the live performance adaptation of the 2004 movie with her husband Jeff Richmond, who will compose the original score along with Legally Blonde screenwriter, Nell Benjamin. Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels will reportedly produce the show alongside Broadway director Stuart Thompson, according to The New York Times.

Earlier in Apr. 2016, at the Tribeca Film Festival, Tina updated fans about the musical, and revealed that she was struggling with whether she wanted the screenplay to follow the original script or not. “The thing about social media is that it doesn’t dramatize well, but it’s been an ongoing question,” she said at the time. “Do you take out things that are now outdated? Like three-way calling is not a thing.”

As of now, casting has not be released. We have to admit, it will be pretty hard to replace Lindsay Lohan, 30, or Rachel McAdams, 38, but the musical is in good hands. Besides, word on the street is that Lindsay has been gunning for a Mean Girls 2 on the big screen, so hopefully we can see the original cast reunite! We would be ecstatic if a sequel actually happened, but for now we’re pretty content with a musical!

