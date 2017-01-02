Mariah Carey Refusing To Do Dick Clark’s NYE Show Ever Again? — Not So Fast

Things did not go well for Mariah Carey when she performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on Dec. 31…but that doesn’t mean she’ll pass up an opportunity to take the stage in Times Square on NYE again. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on why Mimi would return if asked!

Mariah Carey, 46, isn’t turning her back on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, even after her disastrous performance to ring in 2017. “Mariah would do the show again,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “So many eyeballs watch that show, and even in times where all things go wrong, it is still a great place to get the word out if you are selling a new album or doing something to get your brand out there. Even legends have to keep the pace and she would definitely do the show again.”

This year, things went awry for the 46-year-old when technical difficulties revealed she was lip syncing throughout her performance. She wound up storming off the stage, and although she later brushed the whole thing off with a “s*** happens” tweet, she was clearly pretty frustrated by the whole thing.

As we previously reported, Mariah’s camp was not pleased that Dick Clark Productions opted not to cut to commercial or get rid of the lip sync blunder from the west coast airing. “[It was], in a way, sabotaging, as they wanted to create a viral moment,” the singer’s manager accused.

However, the production company slammed any reports that the performance was deliberately sabotaged, chalking it up to a “rare instance” of “technical error.” The company also added that it has the “utmost respect” for Mariah, which hopefully means they, also, wouldn’t be opposed to her returning in the future!

