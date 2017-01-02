Mariah Carey’s NYE Lip Sync Disaster: Dick Clark Productions Slams ‘Absurd’ Sabotage Reports

Was Mariah Carey set up to fail before she even took the stage on New Year’s Eve?! The singer’s team placed the blame on Dick Clark Productions for her embarrassing lip sync blunder on Dec. 31, but now, the production company is firing back against the reports that they sabotaged Mimi.

“I don’t think Mariah [Carey] was deliberately set up to fail, but they had major technical glitches,” the 46-year-old’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, told Entertainment Tonight. “And their decision not to cut to commercial or cut the performance out of the west coast feed is, in a way, sabotaging, as they wanted a viral moment.”

As we all saw, Mariah was brutally caught lip syncing midway through her Rockin New Year’s Eve performance, and stormed off stage in frustration after the disaster, which was broadcast to millions of people across the United States. Her manager explained that Mariah expressed concern about not being able to hear in her earpiece before the performance, but was assured by production that the frequency was simply “off” and would be fine when she got onstage for real.

“As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists,” Dick Clark Productions said in a statement. “To suggest that Dick Clark Productions, as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd. In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur in live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that Dick Clark Productions had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry.”

Despite the major criticism and her seemingly pissed off reaction to the blunder as it happened, Mariah was able to quickly shake off the drama. Just hours after, she tweeted, “S— happens,” and joked that she’ll be “making more headlines in 2017.” We can’t wait!

