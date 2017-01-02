Louis Tomlinson & Danielle Campbell Split? She’s Spotted With Gregg Sulkin On NYE: Pics

SplashNews/REX/Shutterstock

Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell may have broken up, and we are freaking out! Plus, Danielle may have already moved on to another guy, and there is photo proof! See the pics here.

This is insane! Rumors have been swirling that Louis Tomlinson, 25, and his GF Danielle Campbell, 21, called it quits around the New Year holiday after months of dating. And speculation of the couple’s split grew even more intense after Danielle was spotted getting cozy with –wait for it — Gregg Sulkin, 24!

Danielle was seen partying with Gregg, who’s previously dated Bella Thorne, 19, in social media pics. One video on Danielle’s Snapchat shows her and Gregg together and screaming as the clock strikes 12 a.m. on Jan. 1. The two were among other people, but it still seems very odd. Additionally fans took to Twitter on New Year’s Day to unveil photos of the couple allegedly together. Blurry pics depicted what many claim to be Danielle and the Faking It actor walking down a sidewalk and holding hands.

But wait, there’s more! In addition to proof of Danielle doing her own thing, Louis uploaded a selfie on Instagram on Jan. 1, and he didn’t seem to be in high spirits. “I’ve felt better! Hello 2017,” Louis captioned the pic.

We can’t be too convinced that things are officially over between Danielle and Louis however. After all, just one week ago before the new year, Danielle shared a sweet image of her and the former One Direction star for his birthday. The photo was of her kissing her BF on the cheek and she even called him “my love!” And just before that, the couple were spotted out and about, following his mother’s death.

Since news of their alleged breakup hit, fans have been using the hashtag #Lounielleisoverparty on Twitter. Ouch! The trio have yet to address the subject, but we have a feeling that there is a very good explanation for all of this.

