Lea Michele Strips Down — Kicks Off 2017 With Fully Naked Instagram Photo

Mon, January 2, 2017 4:30pm EST by Add first Comment
Lea Michele Naked
Courtesy of Instagram
New year, same bangin’ body! Lea Michele celebrated New Year’s Day by stripping totally naked in her garden, using nothing but a cheeky (literally) emoji to cover her curvaceous derriere. Check out the sizzling picture after the jump!

Clothing is SO 2016! A New Year means a fresh start, which for Lea Michele, 30, means shedding the clothes right off of her back! The Glee alum left very little to the imagination on Jan. 1 as she struck a fierce pose in nothing but her birthday suit. Using a leafy emoji to cover her behind, Lea posted the sexy picture to Instagram, which immediately received tons of comments from love-struck fans all over the world. Lea is giving us gals serious #BodyGoals, and giving guys a tent in their pants. It’s a win-win, and with a body like that, we’d flaunt it too!

No stranger to taking a hot “belfie” (a butt selfie), Lea was once compared to the curves of Jennifer Lopez. We placed a side by side comparison of the two songbirds’ belfies, and you guys got to vote on your favorite look! Both beauties rocked a skintight black leotard, and posed on a plush white bed. JLo flaunted some serious side boob, while Lea showed off a tiny tattoo on her upper thigh, which might have been the tie-breaker when choosing a winner. It’s clear the “Get Right” singer took the pic herself as she’s holding her phone — but who look Lea’s?

Sexy Celebrities Flaunting Their Butts — Hot Pics

Could it perhaps be John Stamos? It’s not a far-fetched guess since they were photographed making out on the beach! We hate to say it, but John and Lea are NOT a romantic item after all. Their kissing scene was actually just a part of their Scream Queens seriesThere’s a moment in the FOX show where Lea’s Hester character gets down and dirty with Dr. Brock Holt. So, who took Lea’s all-nude selfie if it wasn’t John? A new boyfriend, maybe?

HollywoodLifers, are you totally smitten by Lea’s nude pic? Comment below!

