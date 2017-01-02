Kylie Jenner Shares Sneak Peek Of Newest Kyshadow Palette — See The Royal Peach Palette

Courtesy of Instagram

New Year, new launches from Kylie Cosmetics! Kylie Jenner spent the beginning of 2017 putting the finishing touches on her KyShadow The Royal Peach Palette, and naturally, she shared the first look on her social media. Click ahead to see her latest launch.

Kylie Jenner, 19, is kicking the New Year off with a new addition to her Kylie Cosmetics line. The reality TV star created a 12-shade eyeshadow palette inspired by one of her favorite makeup looks from 2016 — her peachy makeup from New York Fashion Week.

Resharing the above picture of her peach lip and eye combo makeup artist Ariel Tejada created for her back in the fall, Kylie told fans she would officially be launching a peach-themed Kyshadow Kit on Jan. 12 as part of her permanent Kylie Cosmetics collection.

Teasing her fans with the first look of the palette, below, The Royal Peach Palette includes matte and metallic peach shades as well as metallic burgundy, plum and green colors.

Of course, if you can’t wait for the palette launch on Jan. 12 (or you miss out when it inevitably sells out in eight seconds), you can actually recreate Kylie’s NYFW peach eye makeup with her Kyshadow The Bronze Palette, $42. Using Kylie’s Dirty Peach Lip Kit, $29, on her lips, Ariel matched her soft smokey eye to her lip by blending the Citrine shade across her eyelids and along her upper and lower lash lines.

HollywoodLifers, will you be shopping Kylie's latest launch?

