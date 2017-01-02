Kim Burrell Refuses To Apologize For Homophobic Comments: ‘God Hates The Sin In You’

REX/Shutterstock

This is crazy. Gospel singer Kim Burrell took to Facebook Live to defend her homophobic comments she previously made at her church — and she did not apologize.

People called out Kim Burrell, 44, a Grammy-nominated gospel singer and evangelical pastor for her homophobic comments she made while preaching to her congregation on December 30. She broadcasted her sermon of Facebook Live, where viewers were shocked by what they heard Kim say.

“I came to tell you about sin,” Kim told church-goers and the rest of the Internet. “That sin nature… That perverted homosexual spirit, and the spirit of delusion and confusion, it has deceived many men and women… You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted. You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.

Kim received an enormous amount of backlash for her statements and took to Facebook Live again to make an apology of sorts. “I came on because I care about God’s creation and every person from the LGBT and anything else, any other kind of thing that is supporting lgbt – I never said LGBT last night. I said S-I-N.” She also said, “To every person who is dealing with a homosexual spirit I love you because God loves you, but God hates the sin in you and me.”

After defending herself, Kim refused to apologize for her remarks. “I make no excuses or apologies. My heart is a pure as it comes and you know it when you hear me sign, that’s why you follow me.”

She then went on Facebook Live again for a final video in which she addressed the people who believed she said “gays were going to hell,” and said, “it’s incompetent. It’s childish. It’s not of my nature – natural or spiritual.” Kim also specified her comments were made to “church people…those who were in my church – my church where I pastor.”

Kim finally even went her own supporters. “All y’all that say, ‘we’ve been supporting you.’ I have yet to sell a million records so where all y’all at? ‘We’ve been the ones supporting you.’ I have yet to win a Grammy. Where is the support, for real?” She then finally signed off.

